PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close Tomorrow, Check Details

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Will close registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online application by visiting the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The official website reads: "The PM Internship Scheme offers numerous benefits for participants. Beyond a certificate and potential stipends, interns gain networking opportunities with professionals in their chosen fields, mentorship, and a chance to work on impactful projects that contribute to the nation's development. Many previous interns have found that this experience serves as a stepping stone toward fulfilling careers, providing them with insights and skills that boost employability."

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the register link On the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to new page

Step 4. Fill the registration details and click on submit

Step 5. A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided by the candidates

Step 6. Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications

Step 7. Save the application form and take a hard copy for future use

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma coursesFresh graduates from non-premier institutions

Matriculation + ITI in relevant tradeDiploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognised diploma

Bachelor's degree from UGC/AICTE-recognised university

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Age Limit

18 to 24 years (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Stipend

Rs 5,000 monthly stipend

One-time payment of Rs 6,000

The PM Internship Scheme is a government initiative providing young individuals with valuable internship opportunities, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience. The program offers 12-month internships at top 500 companies, targeting youth from low-income households. The pilot phase aims to benefit 1.25 lakh youth, with an ambitious five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals.