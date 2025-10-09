PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check Top Companies, Stipend, Other Details Here

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The PM Internship Scheme, launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to provide internship opportunities to 1.25 lakh youths aged between 21 and 24 years across India. Under this initiative, students will get a 12-month internship in 549 leading companies across the country. Internships are available in 24 sectors, including oil, gas, energy, travel, hospitality, automotive, banking, and financial services.
The second round of the scheme began on January 9 and received over 4.55 lakh applications from over 2.14 lakh applicants. Partner Companies have made 72,000 offers to the youth, and over 22,800 offers have been accepted.
Participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 and a one-time assistance of Rs. 6,000, along with valuable hands-on work experience.
Eligibility Criteria
Students can apply for the internship if they are currently unemployed and their family income does not exceed ₹8 lakh per annum.
• ITI: Matriculation + ITI in a relevant trade
• Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma
• Degree: Bachelor's degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university
How To Apply For The Internships Under The Scheme?
Students are required to login with their mobile number and then proceed with either adhaar card or digilocker to apply for the internships.
Follow the below steps to apply for the internship:
- Visit the official website - pminternship.mca.gov.in and complete your e-kyc and other details like education, bank and more.
- Then, go to the "Internship Opportunities" section and apply for the internship that you want to.
- You will be successfully registered for the internship.
Top 50 Companies Enrolled Under The Internship Scheme
1. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
2 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED
3 HDFC BANK LIMITED
4 OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED
5 INFOSYS LIMITED
6 NTPC LIMITED
7 TATA STEEL LIMITED
8 ITC LIMITED
9 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
10 ICICI BANK LIMITED
11 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
12 TATA SONS PRIVATE LIMITED
13 WIPRO LIMITED
14 HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
15 HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED
16 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED
17 MAHANADI COALFIELDS LIMITED
18 NMDC LIMITED
19 HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED
20 REC LIMITED
21 JSW STEEL LIMITED
22 GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED
23 COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
24 LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED
25 AXIS BANK LIMITED
26 NORTHERN COALFIELDS LIMITED
27 OIL INDIA LIMITED
28 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
29 JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED
30 RELIANCE RETAIL LIMITED
31 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED
32 TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED
33 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
34 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED
35 INDUSIND BANK LTD.
36 NHPC LIMITED
37 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED
38 MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED
39 VEDANTA LIMITED
40 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED
41 SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
42 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
43 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LIMITED
44 HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED
45 SAMSUNG INDIA ELECTRONICS PRIVATE LIMITED
46 BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED.
47 KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED
48 ACCENTURE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
49 SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED
50 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED