PM Internship Scheme 2025: Check Top Companies, Stipend, Other Details Here

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The PM Internship Scheme, launched by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to provide internship opportunities to 1.25 lakh youths aged between 21 and 24 years across India. Under this initiative, students will get a 12-month internship in 549 leading companies across the country. Internships are available in 24 sectors, including oil, gas, energy, travel, hospitality, automotive, banking, and financial services.

The second round of the scheme began on January 9 and received over 4.55 lakh applications from over 2.14 lakh applicants. Partner Companies have made 72,000 offers to the youth, and over 22,800 offers have been accepted.

Participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 and a one-time assistance of Rs. 6,000, along with valuable hands-on work experience.

Eligibility Criteria

Students can apply for the internship if they are currently unemployed and their family income does not exceed ₹8 lakh per annum.

• ITI: Matriculation + ITI in a relevant trade

• Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognized diploma

• Degree: Bachelor's degree from a UGC/AICTE-recognized university

How To Apply For The Internships Under The Scheme?

Students are required to login with their mobile number and then proceed with either adhaar card or digilocker to apply for the internships.

Follow the below steps to apply for the internship:

Visit the official website - pminternship.mca.gov.in and complete your e-kyc and other details like education, bank and more.

Then, go to the "Internship Opportunities" section and apply for the internship that you want to.

You will be successfully registered for the internship.

Top 50 Companies Enrolled Under The Internship Scheme

1. RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

2 TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LIMITED

3 HDFC BANK LIMITED

4 OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED

5 INFOSYS LIMITED

6 NTPC LIMITED

7 TATA STEEL LIMITED

8 ITC LIMITED

9 INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

10 ICICI BANK LIMITED

11 POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

12 TATA SONS PRIVATE LIMITED

13 WIPRO LIMITED

14 HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

15 HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED

16 RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM LIMITED

17 MAHANADI COALFIELDS LIMITED

18 NMDC LIMITED

19 HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED

20 REC LIMITED

21 JSW STEEL LIMITED

22 GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED

23 COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

24 LARSEN AND TOUBRO LIMITED

25 AXIS BANK LIMITED

26 NORTHERN COALFIELDS LIMITED

27 OIL INDIA LIMITED

28 HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

29 JINDAL STEEL & POWER LIMITED

30 RELIANCE RETAIL LIMITED

31 NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED

32 TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

33 POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED

34 ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED

35 INDUSIND BANK LTD.

36 NHPC LIMITED

37 STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED

38 MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

39 VEDANTA LIMITED

40 BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

41 SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

42 BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED

43 MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LIMITED

44 HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED

45 SAMSUNG INDIA ELECTRONICS PRIVATE LIMITED

46 BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED.

47 KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED

48 ACCENTURE SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

49 SHRIRAM FINANCE LIMITED

50 MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED