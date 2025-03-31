PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close Today, Check Steps To Apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will close registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online application by visiting the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in.
The official website reads: "PM Internship Scheme is a significant step toward creating a skilled, empowered, and knowledgeable workforce that can contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience, the scheme is building a foundation of skilled youth ready to take on the challenges of tomorrow."
PM Internship Scheme 2025: Steps To register
Step 1. Visit official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the register link on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to new page
Step 4. Fill the registration details and click on submit
Step 5. A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided by the candidates
Step 6. Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications
Step 7. Save the application form
PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria
- Passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses
- Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions
- ITI: Matriculation + ITI in relevant trade
- Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognised diploma
- Degree: Bachelor's degree from UGC/AICTE-recognised university
- Age: 18 to 24 years (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)
PM Internship Scheme 2025: Benefits
- Rs 5,000 monthly stipend
- One-time payment of Rs 6,000
- Gain real-life work experience
The PM Internship Scheme is a government initiative designed to provide valuable internship opportunities to young individuals, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience. The program offers 12-month internships in top 500 companies, targeting youth aged 21-24 from low-income households. The pilot phase aims to benefit 1.25 lakh youth, with an ambitious five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals.