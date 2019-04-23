Osmania University Result: Degree Revaluation, LLB Results Released

Osmania University result 2019: Degree revaluation results released @ osmania.ac.in

Osmania University has released degree revaluation results for exams held in November 2018. The Osmania University result (also known as OU result) for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree exams has been released on the official website, osmania.ac.in. Osmania University degree revaluation results have been released for odd semester (first, third and fifth) students today. Osmania University has also released results for L.L.B. exams held in January and February months this year today. These results also can be accessed from the official website.

Osmania University published the November term results for various undergraduate programmes in March for which the revaluation results have been released today.

Osmania University result 2018: How to check

The students who are searching for the Osmania University revaluation result may follow these steps to check:

Step One : Visit the official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step Two : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step Three : Click on the relevant result link.

Step Four : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step Five : Submit and check your result.

Osmania University result 2019: List of results released today

Osmania University has released following results today:

- B.Sc (CBCS) RV (I,III,V) Sem Nov-2018 Results

- B.Com (CBCS) RV (I,III,V) Sem Nov-2018 Results

- BBA (CBCS) RV (I,III,V ) SEM Nov-2018 Results

- BA (CBCS) RV (I ,III, V) SEM NOV-2018 Results

- LLB-JAN-FEB-2019-RESULTS

- LLB-HONOURS-JAN-FEB-2019-RESULTS

- BCOM-LLB-JAN-FEB-2019-RESULTS

- BBA LLB JAN/FEB-2019 RESULTS

