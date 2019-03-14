Osmania University Declares BA, BCom, BBA, BSc, PGDCE Results

Osmania University Result Declared: Know How To Check

Osmania University has released November term results for various undergraduate programmes. Candidates can check the result on its official website Osmania.ac.in using their hall ticket number. Results have been declared for B.Com (CBCS), B.A (CBCS), B.B.A (CBCS) and B.Sc. (CBCS) courses. The July term recounting results have been declared as well for PGCDE (M.A/ M.Com/ M.Sc) courses.Candidates should also check the particulars of the online mark statement. Errors, if any, should be rectified from the University authority.

Result for B.Com (CBCS)

Result for B.A (CBCS)

Result for B.Sc (CBCS)

Result for B.B.A (CBCS)

Recounting Result for PGCDE (M.A/ M.Com/ M.Sc)

Osmania University Result 2018: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their results:

Step I : Go to official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step II : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step III : Click on the relevant result link.

Step IV : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step V : Submit and check your result.

