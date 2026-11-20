CHSE Odisha Class 12th Exam Timetable 2027: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the board exam date sheet for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2027. According to the official timetable the theory exam will begin from February 16 and will conclude on March 31, 2027. Along with the theory exam dates, the exam-conducting body has also announced the class 12th practical dates.

The Odisha class 12th practical exam will be conducted from January 4 to January 16, 2027. Students appearing for the class 12th examination can download the exam date sheet from the official website, chseodisha.nic.in. Most of the theory examinations will be held for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

CHSE Odisha 2027 Exam: Check Class 12th Key Dates

Provided below are the dates for the theory, practical and internal assessments for Class 12th board exam:

Practical exam: January 4 to 16, 2027 Theory exam dates: February 16 to March 31, 2027 Slot 1 Internal Assessment: December 22, 2026 to January 3, 2027 Slot 2 Internal Assessment: January 10 to 16, 2027

The exam timetable covers the Arts, Science, Commerce, Correspondence and Vocational stream subjects.

Odisha Class 12th Theory Exam Date Sheet 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates

Students can check the stream-wise class 12th exam dates below:

February 16, 2027: MIL Odia (Science)

February 17, 2027: BFC History, Accountancy and Physics (Vocational)

February 18, 2027: ML Odia (Arts and Commerce)

February 20, 2027: English, Political Science, Chemistry, Business Studies and Management and Visual Art (Science and Vocational)

February 23, 2027: English (Arts, Commerce)

February 26, 2027: Physics, BFC Mathematics (Science and Vocational)

February 27, 2027: History, Business Studies and Management (Arts and Commerce)

March 1, 2027: Integrated Vocational Subjects, MIL Papers

March 4, 2027: Political Science, Business Management and Statistics (Arts and Commerce)

March 5, 2027: Chemistry, English (Science and Vocational)

March 8, 2027: Other MIL papers, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit and Alternative English

March 11, 2027: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Biology (Botany and Zoology)

March 12, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper II

March 13, 2027: Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management, Accounting and Computer Application

March 15, 2027: Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS)

March 17, 2027: Information Technology, Computer Science, Biotechnology and Electronics (Science)

March 18, 2027: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects - Paper IV

March 20, 2027: Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology and BFC Biology

March 24, 2027: Geography

March 27, 2027: Mathematics, Home Science, BFC Economics and Accountancy

March 29, 2027: Language Options and Elective Sanskrit

March 31, 2027: Logic and Geology

The exam-conducting body has advised all the students appearing for the examination that they must reach the exam centre thirty minutes before the commencement of paper. The exam hall will remain under CCTV surveillance during the entire examination process. The authorities have been directed to ensure that the cameras remain functional throughout the session.