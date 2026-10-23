CHSE Odisha Sets November 30 Deadline For CCTV Compliance Ahead Of Annual HS Exam 2027

CHSE Odisha: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, has mandated all the affiliated Higher Secondary (HS) schools and colleges to ensure the proper installation and functioning of the CCTV surveillance systems ahead of the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) 2027.

According to the official notice, the board has set November 30, 2026 as the final deadline for completing the required arrangements and updating the CCTV related information on SAMS e-Space.

The notice is issued by the controller of Examination, Dr. Prasanta Kumar Parida, the instructions apply to affiliated HS Schools, Composite college, government SSD HS schools, government vocational HS schools, upgraded government HS schools and Self financing HS schools under CHSE odisha.

This will ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the 2027 examination through surveillance.

As per the notice, the schools must ensure that CCTV cameras are installed in examination halls and rooms, Examination Management Hub (EMH) strong rooms etc.

Click here to read the detailed notice

The institutions have also been instructed to test their cameras and keep them ready for use from the day questions papers are received in strong rooms and from the first day of the examination. Along with it all the other institutions that have applied to become a new examination centre must also install CCTV cameras in their examination halls and centre's superintendent room.

All H.S. schools that were declared as Examination Management Hubs (EMH) and examination centres during Annual H.S. Examination, 2026 and those that are eligible for new centres are required to have the following:

DVR/NVR (preferably of CP+/Hikvision make/similar make)

Insta Cloud (CP+/Hikvision/similar make)

Internet connection (minimum 50 Mbps)

Static IP address

Insta Cloud serial number

Camera (CP+/Hikvision/similar make)

In case the colleges or schools fail to install CCTV systems, then the council will be compelled to cancel the examination centre (both theory and practical) and report to the government for taking appropriate action against the defaulting H.S. School.