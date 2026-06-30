NYU Tops QS Philosophy Rankings: Check Complete List Here For Best Colleges In 2026

Top Philosophy Colleges 2026: The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 narrow subjects across five broad subject areas. According to Quacquarelli Symonds, Southern Asia has the highest percentage of improved universities since last year, while East Asia provides the most new entrants.

New York University (NYU) is the top university in the world for studying philosophy, out of the 225 institutions included in the latest ranking. As per the report, English-speaking study destinations dominate the top 10, with the UK, Australia and Canada all represented at least once.

Top 10 Universities For Philosophy Education

1. New York University (NYU)

Location: New York City, United States

Rank: 1

Overall Score: 97.5

Employer Reputation: 75.7

Academic Reputation: 100

2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Location: New Brunswick, United States

Rank: 2

Overall Score: 92.5

Employer Reputation: 57.2

Academic Reputation: 97.7

3. University of Oxford

Location: Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank: 3

Overall Score: 90.9

Employer Reputation: 100

Academic Reputation: 88.6

4. Australian National University (ANU)

Location: Canberra, Australia

Rank: 4

Overall Score: 90.6

Employer Reputation: 82.8

Academic Reputation: 91.4

5. University of Pittsburgh

Location: Pittsburgh, United States

Rank: 5

Overall Score: 90.3

Employer Reputation: 40.3

Academic Reputation: 96

6. University of Wollongong

Location: Wollongong, Australia

Rank: 6

Overall Score: 88.6

Employer Reputation: 63.7

Academic Reputation: 90.4

7. University of Cambridge

Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom

Rank: 7

Overall Score: 87.2

Employer Reputation: 98.1

Academic Reputation: 86.1

8. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

Location: London, United Kingdom

Rank: 8

Overall Score: 87

Employer Reputation: 97.1

Academic Reputation: 85.2

9. Harvard University

Location: Cambridge, United States

Rank: 9

Overall Score: 85.2

Employer Reputation: 98.4

Academic Reputation: 84.2

10. University of Toronto

Location: Toronto, Canada

Rank: 10

Overall Score: 83.9

Employer Reputation: 86.1

Academic Reputation: 83.8

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Students planning to study abroad in world's top universities can use this data to compare study options using globally recognised rankings informed by academic reputation, employability, graduate outcomes, student experience and international opportunities.