NYU Tops QS Philosophy Rankings: Check Complete List Here For Best Colleges In 2026

Top Philosophy Colleges 2026: The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 narrow subjects across five broad subject areas. According to Quacquarelli Symonds, Southern Asia has the highest percentage of improved universities since last year, while East Asia provides the most new entrants.
New York University (NYU) is the top university in the world for studying philosophy, out of the 225 institutions included in the latest ranking. As per the report, English-speaking study destinations dominate the top 10, with the UK, Australia and Canada all represented at least once.
Top 10 Universities For Philosophy Education
1. New York University (NYU)
- Location: New York City, United States
- Rank: 1
- Overall Score: 97.5
- Employer Reputation: 75.7
- Academic Reputation: 100
2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick
- Location: New Brunswick, United States
- Rank: 2
- Overall Score: 92.5
- Employer Reputation: 57.2
- Academic Reputation: 97.7
3. University of Oxford
- Location: Oxford, United Kingdom
- Rank: 3
- Overall Score: 90.9
- Employer Reputation: 100
- Academic Reputation: 88.6
4. Australian National University (ANU)
- Location: Canberra, Australia
- Rank: 4
- Overall Score: 90.6
- Employer Reputation: 82.8
- Academic Reputation: 91.4
5. University of Pittsburgh
- Location: Pittsburgh, United States
- Rank: 5
- Overall Score: 90.3
- Employer Reputation: 40.3
- Academic Reputation: 96
6. University of Wollongong
- Location: Wollongong, Australia
- Rank: 6
- Overall Score: 88.6
- Employer Reputation: 63.7
- Academic Reputation: 90.4
7. University of Cambridge
- Location: Cambridge, United Kingdom
- Rank: 7
- Overall Score: 87.2
- Employer Reputation: 98.1
- Academic Reputation: 86.1
8. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Rank: 8
- Overall Score: 87
- Employer Reputation: 97.1
- Academic Reputation: 85.2
9. Harvard University
- Location: Cambridge, United States
- Rank: 9
- Overall Score: 85.2
- Employer Reputation: 98.4
- Academic Reputation: 84.2
10. University of Toronto
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Rank: 10
- Overall Score: 83.9
- Employer Reputation: 86.1
- Academic Reputation: 83.8
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Students planning to study abroad in world's top universities can use this data to compare study options using globally recognised rankings informed by academic reputation, employability, graduate outcomes, student experience and international opportunities.