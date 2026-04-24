National Teacher' Eligibility Test 2026 Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NTET Admit Card 2026 for the National Teachers' Eligibility Test. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in. The NTET 2026 exam will be held on April 28, 2026, in CBT mode. Applicants are advised to download their admit cards to avoid last-minute issues. Candidates must verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam centre and shift timings.

How to Download NTA NTET Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can download the NTA NTET Admit Card 2026 by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for "NTET Admit Card 2026"

Enter the application number and password

The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for exam use

Direct Link to Download NTA NTET Admit Card 2026

If there is any error or discrepancy in the NTET AYUSH Admit Card 2026, candidates should immediately contact the authorities at 011-40759000 or email at ntet@nta.ac.in for correction.

Details to Check in NTET Hall Ticket 2026

After downloading the admit card, students must carefully verify all the details mentioned on it:

Candidate's Name (should match with official ID proof)

Date of Birth

Roll Number

Application Number

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST)

Photograph and Signature (should be clear and visible)

Exam Centre Name and Complete Address

Subject/Discipline (Ayurveda/Homoeopathy/Unani/Siddha)

Exam Date and Shift Timing

Candidates must carry their NTA NTET 2026 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. This exam is conducted by NTA for postgraduate candidates from Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy who want to pursue a teaching career.