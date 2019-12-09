'No Data Available': Centre On Linguistic Problems Faced By Candidates During Entrance Exams

No data available: Centre on linguistic problems faced by candidates during national entrance exams

While replying to a question in the Lok Sabha today regarding difficulties faced by candidates due to 'linguistic problems and several region-based socio, political issues', the Central government said that "No such data is available with the Government".

The Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was responding to a question asked by Member of Parliament Dr. T Sumathy Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

"Whether it is true that thousands of students from different States appearing for the National Level Entrance Examinations are finding it difficult due to linguistic problems and several region-based socio, political issues," she asked.

"Whether the Government has any plans to chalk out any remedial measures to address these issues while conducting the National Level Common entrance exams through the National Testing Agency," Dr. Sumathy also asked.

While responding to this, the minister said the question "Do not arise".

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NEET (UG)-2020 in 11 languages (Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telgu and Urdu) and JEE (Main)-2020 in 3 languages (Hindi, English & Gujarati)," the minister added.

National level entrance examination conducted by various agencies affiliated with the Central government include National Entrance cum Eligibility Test or NEET for undergraduate medical admissions, Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main and JEE Advanced for admissions to IITs and other engineering colleges, Common Management Admission Test or CMAT for post graduate management admissions, Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT for post graduate pharmacy admissions and All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test or AIAPGET.

