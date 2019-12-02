NEET 2020 Registration Begins; 4 Simple Steps To Apply Online

NEET 2020 registration will be allowed till December 31, 2019.

NEET 2020 registration has begun on the official website of the national medical entrance examination which is being held for admissions to the undergraduate medical courses in all institutions AIIMS and JIPMER. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2020 will be conducted on May 3, 2020 (Sunday) from 02:00 p.m. to 05:00 p.m. The duration of test will be three hours. The official website of the National Testing Agency or NTA for NEET 2020 is ntaneet.nic.in and candidates may start to fill their application forms now. The registration will be allowed till December 31, 2019.

This is the second year in which the NTA, the national level competitive and entrance exam conducting body under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development, is organizing the medical entrance examination for the MBBS courses in the country. Till last year, AIIMS and JIPMER conducted separate medical entrance examinations for their MBBS courses.

With NEET, candidates will be able to compete for more than 60,000 seats available across the country.

A total of 14,10,755 candidates appeared for the NEET 2019 exam and out which, 7,97,042 candidates qualified for undergraduate admission in medical colleges.

The question papers for the test shall be based on a common syllabus notified by the Medical Council of India. It is also available at www.mciindia.org.

NEET 2020: 4 simple steps to apply online

NEET 2020 registration process begins at ntaneet.nic.in.

Follow these steps to apply for NEET 2020:

1. Fill the online application form and note down the application number

2. Upload required documents

3. Make payment of fee by prescribed modes.

4. Print confirmation page after successful remittance of fee.

NEET 2020: Direct link for registration

Click on the link given here to register for NEET 2020:

NEET 2020: Direct link for registration

The admit card for the NEET 2020 exam will be released on March 27, 2020 and the results are expected to be released on June 4, 2020.

NEET, the only and undoubtedly the biggest admission entrance exam, will be held in the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) format this time also unlike other entrance exams including the engineering exam, Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) which are computer based tests.

NEET began in 2013 and is held once in a year, except in 2016. Though there was some speculations that government may conduct the exam twice, like the JEE (main), but as of now no decision in this regard has come to the fore.

NEET scores have validity for three years.

Click here for more Education News