NEET 2020 On May 5; Registration Begins Today

NEET 2020: Apply online till December 31 at ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NEET 2020, the medical entrance exam for admission to MBBS course in the 2020-2021 academic session, will be held on May 3. Online registration for the NEET will begin today at 4 pm. National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in English and 10 other Indian languages. NEET is an annual exam held in OMR format where candidates mark the machine readable answer sheet in pen or pencil.

10+2 pass in core subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English are eligible to take the exam. Candidates those who are in the final year of 12th or +2 second year exam can also take the exam. The lower age limit to appear for the examination is 17 years and upper age limit is 25 years with a relaxation of 5 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL category and PwD Candidates.

Last year the NEET was held on May 5. The result was declared on June 6. Rajasthan boy Nalin Khandelwal had topped the exam.

Meanwhile, NEET PG entrance exam for admission to MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses will be held on January 5. Registration for the exam is over. The exam is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) and will be computer based. The demo test, to aid candidates in familiarizing with the test format, will be available from December 20.

