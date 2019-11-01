NEET PG On January 5; Registration Begins

NEET PG application forms are available at NBE's official website.

National Board of Examinations (NBE) would conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical postgraduate seats and PG Diploma seats on January 5, 2020. Registration process for the exam has begun.

NEET PG is the only single entrance exam for admission to various MD/ MS and PG Diploma courses, no other entrance exam is valid for admission to these courses. The exam is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.

The result is expected to be released before January 31.

NBE would conduct the entrance exam for medical PG admission and hand over the result to Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for initiating the counseling process.

The exam will be computer based and NBE will release a demo test to aid candidates in familiarizing with the test format. The demo test will be available from December 20.

Seven days prior to the exam, NBE would intimate candidates about their test centres. "Request shall not be entertained for change of examination centre or city. Candidates are advised not to canvass for or submit such representations," said the exam conducting body in the official exam notice.

The last date for submission of applications for the NEET PG is November 21.

