NEET: Candidates In Cultural/ Customary Dress To Be Allowed To Take Exam

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted, reads the guideline.

In continuation to last year's practice, candidates coming in customary or cultural dress shall be allowed to take the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. However such candidates will need to report early so that there is enough time for frisking.

"In case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the examination centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination," the notice released by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) reads.

Medical entrance exam, NEET, will be held, nationwide, on May 3 in pen paper format.

"The NTA believes in the sanctity and fairness of conducting the Examination, however, it also believes in the sensitivity involved in frisking (girl) candidates and will issue comprehensive instructions accordingly to the staff and other officials at the examination centres," the NTA has said regarding the frisking protocol, especially for female students, which had created a furore in the past.

Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted, reads the guideline.

While candidates are allowed to wear slippers, sandals with low heels to the exam centre, shoes are not permitted.

Click here for more Education News