NTA Releases JEE Main Admit Card. Here's How To Download

JEE Main admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main admit card for the January exams. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held as a screening test for JEE Advanced (also known as IIT entrance exam) and also for admissions to various engineering and technological institues in the country. The JEE Main admit card has been released on the official portal, at jeemain.nic.in. The admit card has been released now for the exams scheduled to be held at 233 centres across India from January 6 to 9 in computer-based mode.

JEE Main admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: Click on any of the options given there

Through Application Number and Password

Through Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Enter the required details and click submit.

Step 5: Download your JEE Main admit card from the next page open.

"The National Testing Agency will be conducting the January, Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2020 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at different centres located in 233 cities throughout the country and abroad from 6th January 2020 to 9th January 2020. The Admit Cards of candidates (who have paid the fees) have been uploaded on the JEE website: jeemain.nta.nic.in," the Agency said in a statement.

"The candidates are advised to download their admit card of January JEE (Main) - 2020 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. In case any applicant is not able to download his/her Admit card, he/she may send email to jeemain-nta@gov.in," it added.

"The candidates may note that no Admit Card will be sent by post. Admit Cards have been withheld in case of Candidates who have filled in multiple Application forms. They are advised to contact NTA," the JEE Main admit card statement said.

