JEE Main In January. More Than 10 Lakh Expected To Participate

JEE main 2020 On January 6. Admit cards @ jeemain.nic.in December 6 onwards

JEE Main would be held from January 6 to January 11. Considering last year's trend, more than 10 lakh are expected to participate in the first JEE Main scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 11. Last year in January, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), more than 10.25 lakh candidates sat for the engineering entrance exam and 10.13 lakh took the exam in April. As per the information shared by HRD Minister, 72% of the candidates appeared for both the exams.

Last year the MHRD had decided to conduct JEE Main twice a year in order to give students time to improve their ranking. This is the second year of bi-annual JEE Main.

Admit cards for JEE Main January exam is expected today. The admit cards would be released on the official website jeemain.nic.in as and when released. Candidates can download it using their registration number.

After the exam, the answer keys would be released online. Candidates can challenge the official answer key.

The final results will be announced by January 31.

JEE Main is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), which is currently in its second year of functioning. JEE Main is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses and is also a screening test for JEE Advanced, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering courses in IITs.

