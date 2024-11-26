Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Application Begins, Salary Up To Rs. 2.8 Lakh

The official notification states: "Completely filled application forms as per Annex-A (enclosed format), along with all certificates/testimonials/essential documents, must reach this office no later than Thursday, December 19, 2024, via Speed Post or Courier. No other mode of application will be accepted."
Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale
Rs 1,20,000 - 2,80,000
Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Age Limit
The candidate's age must not exceed 56 years as of the closing date.
Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Essential Qualification
- A bachelor's degree or equivalent in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a government-recognised university or institute
Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Essential Experience
- At least 17 years of Group A/Executive experience in Metro Rail, Railways, or RRTS operations, including operational safety and operational training
Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their eligibility and relevant experience. Shortlisted candidates may be invited to participate in the selection process, which could include a written test and/or a personal interview. The process will evaluate their knowledge, skills, experience, aptitude, and physical abilities.
Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Required Documents
The application must include the following self-attested documents:
- Copies of Educational Certificates
- Appointment letters, joining letters, increment letters, promotion letters, and office orders showing the current pay scale and promotion to the current pay scale/grade
- Service Certificates/Experience Certificates for all employment, including current employment
- Pay Slips for the last three months
- NOC, along with D&AR and Vigilance clearance from the concerned department