Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Application Begins, Salary Up To Rs. 2.8 Lakh

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has initiated the registration process for the General Manager (Operations) position. Interested and eligible candidates can apply until December 19, 2024. Aspirants can stay updated by visiting the official website, nmrcnoida.com.

The official notification states: "Completely filled application forms as per Annex-A (enclosed format), along with all certificates/testimonials/essential documents, must reach this office no later than Thursday, December 19, 2024, via Speed Post or Courier. No other mode of application will be accepted."

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Pay Scale

Rs 1,20,000 - 2,80,000

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The candidate's age must not exceed 56 years as of the closing date.

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Essential Qualification

A bachelor's degree or equivalent in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics & Telecommunication/Electronics & Communication/Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a government-recognised university or institute

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Essential Experience

At least 17 years of Group A/Executive experience in Metro Rail, Railways, or RRTS operations, including operational safety and operational training

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their eligibility and relevant experience. Shortlisted candidates may be invited to participate in the selection process, which could include a written test and/or a personal interview. The process will evaluate their knowledge, skills, experience, aptitude, and physical abilities.

Noida Metro Recruitment 2024: Required Documents

The application must include the following self-attested documents: