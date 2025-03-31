Noida Metro Invites Applications For Multiple Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.6 Lakh

NMRC Recruitment 2025: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has initiated the application process for various posts. Interested candidates must submit their completed application forms along with all necessary certificates, testimonials, and documents. The application must reach the office by Monday, April 21, 2025, via registered post, speed post, or courier. Please note that applications submitted via email or hand delivery will not be accepted.

The official notification states: "Incomplete applications, applications without essential documents, applications submitted in a format other than the prescribed one, or applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. NMRC will not be responsible for non-receipt or late receipt of applications or any communication due to postal delays or any other reason."

NMRC Recruitment 2025: Available Positions And Pay Scale

Assistant Manager (Property Development): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (Property Business): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (Information Technology): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Assistant Manager (Finance): Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,60,000

Section Engineer (Civil & Track): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,25,000

Section Engineer (Rolling Stock): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,25,000

Section Engineer (Signaling & Telecom): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,25,000

Section Engineer (Electrical): Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,25,000

Senior Section Engineer (Property Development): Rs 46,000 - Rs 1,45,000

Senior Section Officer (Property Business): Rs 46,000 - Rs 1,45,000

Revenue Inspector: Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,25,000

Fire Safety Inspector: Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,25,000

NMRC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their relevant experience and qualifications. Shortlisted candidates may be invited to participate in a selection process, which could include a written test and/or a personal interview. The selection process will assess various factors, including knowledge, skills, experience, aptitude, and physical ability.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via email, using the address provided in their application form. They must appear for the interview at the designated date and time, bringing all original documents and testimonials.

NMRC Recruitment 2025: Probation

Candidates selected through direct recruitment or immediate absorption will be required to undergo a probation period as per the Corporation's policy. Additionally, employees must serve a three-month notice period before resigning from the Corporation.

