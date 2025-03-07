Noida Metro Hiring For Manager Posts, Salary Up To Rs 2.80 Lakh Per Month

Noida Metro Recruitment 2025: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced recruitment for the positions of General Manager (Operations) and General Manager (Civil). The application process is underway on the official website www.nmrcnoida.com, with the deadline set for March 10, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria





For General Manager (Operations): Candidates must hold a degree in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electronics & Communication, or Electrical & Electronics Engineering from a recognized university or institute.

For General Manager (Civil): Applicants need a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering or an equivalent qualification. Both positions require a minimum of 17 years of relevant experience. Detailed eligibility criteria can be found in the official notification.

Age Limit

Deputation: Maximum age limit is 56 years.

Immediate Absorption/Direct Recruitment: Maximum age is 52 years.

Age will be calculated as of the last application date.

Salary And Selection Process

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000. The selection process may include a written test or a personal interview, with shortlisting based on qualifications and experience.

How To Apply

Candidates must complete the offline application process. The filled-in application form, along with all necessary documents, should be sent to the address below by March 10, 2025:

The General Manager/Finance & HR

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Block III, 3rd Floor, Ganga Shopping Complex

Sector-29, Noida-201301, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

For more information, candidates can visit the official NMRC website.

Check detailed notification here