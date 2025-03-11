RITES Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For Senior Technical Assistants, Check Details

RITES Recruitment 2024: Rail India Technical and Economic Service has started the application process for the recruitment of Senior Technical Assistants. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, rites.com. The last date for submission of online applications and online payment of fees is March 19, 2025. The tentative date for issuance of admit cards is March 20, 2025. The written test will be conducted on March 23, 2025.

RITES Recruitment 2024: Minimum Qualification

2 years of experience in PSC Sleeper Plant (production, material testing, inspection, field quality inspection, quality assurance, or quality control)

Or, 2 years of post-qualification work experience in Reinforced Cement Concrete Construction works

Candidates must hold a diploma certificate from an institution recognized by AICTE/BTE or a university established under an Act of the Central or State legislature in India

RITES Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 300 plus applicable taxes

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs 100 plus applicable taxes

RITES Recruitment 2024: Written Test

The written test will consist of 125 objective-type questions, each carrying one mark, and will be held for a duration of 2.5 hours. There will be no negative marking.

Candidates belonging to the PwBD category will receive an additional 50 minutes of compensatory time. To be considered for further evaluation, candidates must score a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD against reserved posts). The written test will carry 100% weightage for selection.

RITES Recruitment 2024: Syllabus