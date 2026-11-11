Noida, Greater Noida Schools Switch To Hybrid Mode For Classes Up To 5 Amid Pollution

Air Pollution: Schools for children up to Class 5 in Noida and Greater Noida have moved to hybrid learning as air pollution worsens across Delhi-NCR. Parents of children up to Class 5 in Noida and Greater Noida can now choose to keep their children home for online lessons. Students may attend in person or join classes online where schools can provide the facility, while campuses remain open.

In a circular issued by the Office of the District Basic Education Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, the state's authority announced that GRAP 3 has been implemented in Delhi-NCR by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The official notification stated that “all mandatorily conduct classes in schools for children up to Class 5 in a 'Hybrid' mode, i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible), in the territorial jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.”

The document added further that “the Principals/Managers of all council, aided and recognised schools of Gautam Budh Nagar district are directed to ensure that teaching work for students up to Class 5 is conducted in hybrid mode with immediate effect.”

Parents and teachers must note that the order does not mean schools are shutting down. Physical classes will continue, while students and their parents can opt for online learning wherever schools can provide it.

As per NDTV AQI report, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida remained 283 today, which means the air quality is 'Severe' right now.

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As per reports, Delhi's air quality deteriorated back to the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, as the 24-hour average AQI settled at 313, merely a day after increased wind speed provided a slight improvement, lowering the pollution levels to the 'poor' category.