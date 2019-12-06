NIOS Expected To Announce 10th, 12th October 2019 Exam Result Soon

NIOS Result 2019: 10th, 12th October exam result expected soon

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release class 10 and class 12 October exam result soon. The result will be released on the official NIOS website. Students who appeared for the NIOS October exam will need their exam roll number to login and view their result.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India. According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling System in the world.

The exams are held twice a year in April-May and in October-November. The result for the April-May exam is released in June and for October-November exam is released in December.

This year the result for NIOS Class 10 was released 2 days after class 12 result was released for the April-May exam. The same pattern could be followed while releasing October-November exam result too.

In 2018, 34.42 per cent students had passed in NIOS Secondary exam conducted in April and 39.25 per cent students had passed in the Secondary exam conducted in October. The pass percentage for Senior Secondary students in April 2018 exam was 38.54 per cent and 31.78 per cent for October 2018 exam.

Meanwhile, NIOS is taking admissions for students who wish to appear for October/November 2020 examination. The last date to complete admission formalities without late fee is January 31, 2020.

Click here for more Education News