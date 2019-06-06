NIOS Releases Result For 10th, 12th Board Exams

NIOS result for 10th, 12th released @ nios.ac.in

NIOS Result 2019: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the result for Secondary or 10th and Senior Secondary or 12th public examinations conducted in April-May 2019. The result is available on the official NIOS website and students who appeared for the exam can view and download their result using their enrolment number. NIOS conducts Public exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary students twice in a year - once in April-May and again in October-November.

NIOS 10th, 12th Result Released: How To Check?

NIOS 10th, 12th result released on official website

Step one: Go to official NIOS website: www.nios.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Enter your enrolment number and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

NIOS Result 2019 Direct Link

The result statistics will be released later by NIOS.

In 2018, 34.42 per cent students had passed in NIOS Secondary exam conducted in April and 39.25 per cent students had passed in the Secondary exam conducted in October. The pass percentage for Senior Secondary students in April 2018 exam was 38.54 per cent and 31.78 per cent for October 2018 exam.

