National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Declares Class 10th Result

NIOS 10th result is available on the official website nios.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: June 08, 2019 15:32 IST
NIOS 10th Result Out: Check NIOS Result At Nios.ac.in


New Delhi: 

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released class 10th result online. Students who took the exam in April-May can download the result and individual mark sheet online. The NIOS class 10th result comes two days after the class 12th result. The exams are held twice a year in April-May and in October-November. Last year 34.42% of the total students, who took the NIOS class 10th exam in April, had qualified. The pass percentage in October exam was 39.25%.

NIOS 10th Result

NIOS Class 10th Result: Know How To Check

  • Step one: Go to official NIOS website: www.nios.ac.in.
  • Step two: Click on the results tab.
  • Step three: Enter your enrolment number and captcha code.
  • Step four: Submit and view your result.

