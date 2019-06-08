National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Declares Class 10th Result

NIOS 10th Result Out: Check NIOS Result At Nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released class 10th result online. Students who took the exam in April-May can download the result and individual mark sheet online. The NIOS class 10th result comes two days after the class 12th result. The exams are held twice a year in April-May and in October-November. Last year 34.42% of the total students, who took the NIOS class 10th exam in April, had qualified. The pass percentage in October exam was 39.25%.

NIOS 10th Result

NIOS Class 10th Result: Know How To Check

Step one: Go to official NIOS website: www.nios.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab.

Step three: Enter your enrolment number and captcha code.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

