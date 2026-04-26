NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, To Be Available From April 27 At 10 AM

NEET UG Admit Card Date, Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 will now be available from 10 am on April 27. The hall tickets were earlier scheduled to be released today, but the release has been delayed. Over 22 lakh registered candidates will now be able to check and download their hall tickets tomorrow from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA shared the revised release date and time in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and advised candidates to "use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts".

NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on Monday, 27th April 2026.



Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts.



Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated. #NEET2026 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

NTA NEET 2026 Hall Ticket: How To Download NEET UG Admit Card?

Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on "NEET UG Admit Card 2026" under the "Candidate Activity" section

Enter your application number and password, then click on "Submit"

Your hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Official Website Link

The admit card serves as an official entry pass, verifying a candidate's identity, registration, and eligibility to appear for the exam. It includes key details such as the centre code, exam centre name and address, candidate's name, reporting time, exam timing, and important instructions.

The NEET UG exam will be conducted for a total of 720 marks across three subjects - Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), and Biology (Botany and Zoology) (90 questions). Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.