NEET Re-Exam To Be Conducted Without Loopholes, Results On Time: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination during a meeting with officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters ahead of the test scheduled for June 21. As part of the preparations, the minister is also expected to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda to seek the Health Ministry's support for the smooth and seamless conduct of the examination.

Following the review meeting, Pradhan sought to reassure students and parents about the examination process.

"I want to reassure students and their parents that we will conduct the re-examination without any flaws or loopholes," the minister told reporters.

Urging candidates to remain focused on their studies, he said the government was committed to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process.

"I want to reassure them through you: please focus on your studies. We will conduct the re-examination flawlessly, and I ask for your cooperation in this matter," Pradhan said.

The minister also said that the results of the NEET UG re-examination would be declared without delay to ensure that students do not lose valuable academic time.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.