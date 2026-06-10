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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: Centre Reviews Arrangements To Ensure Hassle-Free Conduct

NEET UG 2026 preparations reviewed ahead of the June 21 exam. Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan discuss measures for hassle-free conduct.

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NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: Centre Reviews Arrangements To Ensure Hassle-Free Conduct
Union ministers review NEET UG 2026 preparations ahead of the June 21 examination.

NEET UG 2026: The Education Ministry and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have reviewed preparations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, scheduled to be held on June 21. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to assess arrangements and coordination efforts for the examination. 

During the meeting, the Health Ministry assured full support to ensure the smooth, safe, and seamless conduct of the exam across the country. Both ministries reaffirmed their commitment to providing a secure and hassle-free examination experience for students.

Health and Education Ministries Review NEET UG Preparations

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 examination, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a high-level meeting to assess preparedness for the exam scheduled on June 21. The discussion focused on coordination between departments, logistics, and measures required to ensure the examination is conducted without disruptions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all necessary support will be provided to ensure the safe, secure, and hassle-free conduct of the examination across the country.

Officials reviewed arrangements aimed at ensuring candidates face minimal inconvenience on exam day. The government also reaffirmed its commitment to creating a stress-free and secure environment for students appearing in NEET UG 2026. The coordinated efforts of both ministries are expected to help ensure the successful conduct of the examination at centres nationwide.

With less than two weeks remaining for NEET UG 2026, the Centre has stepped up coordination efforts to ensure a hassle free and secure examination process. Candidates are advised to follow official updates and exam-day guidelines issued by authorities.

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