NEET Counselling 2026: State Quota Or Not? Check MBBS Domicile Eligibility Here

The NEET 2026 result has been released. It is only the first step towards getting an MBBS seat. The next and most important stage is the counselling process. Many students aim for government medical colleges through the 85% state quota, but not everyone is eligible for these seats. Each state follows its own domicile and residency rules. So, candidates should check the eligibility criteria before registering for counselling.

The 15% All India Quota counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. The remaining 85% state quota seats are filled by individual state counselling authorities.

What Is NEET 2026 State Quota?

Government medical college seats are divided into two categories. The 15% All India Quota (AIQ) allows eligible candidates from across India to compete for seats through MCC counselling.

The 85% State Quota is reserved for candidates who meet the domicile or residency conditions of a particular state. Every state decides its own eligibility rules based on the factors. These are domicile, years of study, permanent residence, nativity, or parents' service status.

NEET 2026 MBBS Domicile Eligibility: State-Wise Rules

The eligibility conditions differ across states and Union Territories.

States such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim mainly require candidates to hold the state's domicile certificate for admission under the 85% quota.

Several states also consider the candidate's education history. For example, Assam requires students to have studied from Classes 7 to 12 in the state. Delhi accepts candidates who have completed Classes 11 and 12 from recognised schools located in the National Capital Territory.

Some states provide eligibility based on residency. Maharashtra considers candidates who are domiciled or have lived in the state for at least 10 years. Goa also requires long-term residence with passing Class 12 from a school in the state.

Additional provisions exist for children of government employees, defence personnel, or candidates who have completed several years of schooling within the states like Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. Many states also require supporting documents such as domicile, nativity or residence certificates during counselling.