NEET UG 2026: National Testing Agency Opens Scribe Registration Portal; Admit Card Expected Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the portal for eligible candidates to submit scribe details for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21. The facility is available for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) who are entitled to avail the assistance of a scribe during the examination.

According to the official notification, candidates can submit their scribe information online until June 12, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

Read official notice here

To complete the process, candidates need to visit the official NEET website and log in using their application credentials. On the candidate dashboard, eligible applicants will find the 'Register Scribe Details' option. After selecting the appropriate scribe facility, candidates must enter the required information and submit it online. Once submitted, the details will be visible in the application form as well as on the confirmation page.

Meanwhile, NTA has already released the exam city intimation slips for candidates appearing in the re-NEET UG 2026 examination. The city slip allows candidates to know the city where their examination centre has been allotted, helping them make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

However, candidates should note that the city intimation slip is different from the admit card. While the city slip only provides information about the allotted examination city and centre, the admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, reporting time, examination centre address and exam-day instructions. It also serves as the mandatory document required for entry into the examination hall.

The NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released by June 14, 2026. Candidates are advised to download both the city slip and admit card separately and keep printed copies ready before the examination.

The re-NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, at centres across the country. Candidates should regularly check the official website for the latest updates and announcements.