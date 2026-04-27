NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Reporting Time, Documents To Carry

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) candidates on April 26. The NEET UG 2026 is scheduled for May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised all candidates to go through the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. All NEET aspirants must follow important exam day guidelines to avoid disqualification at any stage.
Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG admit card will also inform applicants about their allotted examination centre. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.
Important Details Mentioned On Hall Ticket
The NEET UG admit card 2026 is issued to the candidates approving their eligibility to appear for the exam. The document contains some important details about the candidate and the examination.
|Candidate's name
|Roll number
|Application number
|Gender
|Date of birth
|Category
|Question paper medium
|Date of examination
|Reporting time
|Gate closing time
|Test duration
|Test centre number
|Test centre name
|Exam centre address
Candidates must verify all personal details carefully and report to the exam authority if any discrepancies are found.
Exam Day Instructions
- The entry to the examination centre will start at 11 am.
- According to the official notification, no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 pm.
- The test booklets will be distributed by the invigilator at 1:45 pm.
- A candidate who does not possess a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring any barred item or any item which could be used for unfair practices.
- Smoking in the examination centre and nearby is strictly prohibited.
- Water bottles, tea, coffee, cold drinks, or snacks are not allowed inside the examination centre.
Also check: NEET UG 2026 Dress Code Rules
Documents To Carry
- Candidates must bring the following documents on the day of the examination:
- A printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website
- Two passport-sized photographs (same as uploaded on the examination form)
- One valid government identity proof
- Certificate of physical limitation to write or PwBD certificate, if claiming relaxation under the PwBD category
Read more: Exam Body Warns Candidates Against Prohibited Items
The NEET UG 2026 candidates must note that they will be under CCTV surveillance throughout the exam.