NEET UG 2026 Exam Day Guidelines: Reporting Time, Documents To Carry

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) candidates on April 26. The NEET UG 2026 is scheduled for May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised all candidates to go through the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket. All NEET aspirants must follow important exam day guidelines to avoid disqualification at any stage.

Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG admit card will also inform applicants about their allotted examination centre. Without the hall ticket, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Important Details Mentioned On Hall Ticket

The NEET UG admit card 2026 is issued to the candidates approving their eligibility to appear for the exam. The document contains some important details about the candidate and the examination.