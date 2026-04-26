NEET UG 2026 Admit Cards Out; Exam Scheduled For May 3

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026. Candidates can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official website.

According to the public notice issued, the NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted on May 3, 2026 (Sunday), from 2 PM to 5 PM across various centres in India.

NEET (UG) 2026 Admit Cards are now LIVE.

📅 Exam: 03 May 2026 (2:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their login credentials.

Stay updated & check all instructions carefully.#NEET2026 #NTA #AdmitCard pic.twitter.com/og2xzFkHpn — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

Candidates are required to log in using their credentials on the official portal to access and download their admit cards. The admit card contains essential details such as the allotted exam center, reporting time and important instructions for the examination day.

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully read all instructions mentioned in the admit card and the information bulletin to avoid any issues on the day of the exam. In case of difficulties in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA helpline or reach out via email.

NTA also encouraged candidates to regularly check the official NTA and NEET websites for the latest updates and announcements.

NEET UG is the primary entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses across India and is conducted under the guidance of the National Medical Commission.