NEET UG 2026: Key Exam-Day Guidelines Every Candidate Should Know

NEET UG 2026 Exam: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2026 is set to be conducted on May 3, with around 22.97 lakh candidates registered nationwide. Given the scale of the exam, candidates must carefully follow the important instructions issued by the National Testing Agency to ensure a smooth experience on exam day.

Latest NTA Advisory on Aadhaar Update

The agency has advised candidates to update their Aadhaar biometric details to avoid any issues during verification at exam centres. Candidates can visit their nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra, located via the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

As per UIDAI guidelines, students are required to update their biometrics upon turning 15 years old. This update is free for candidates aged between 15 and 17.

In addition, candidates must ensure that their UDID cards (for persons with disabilities) and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) are valid and up to date.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must sign the attendance sheet twice - once at the start of the examination and again while submitting the answer sheet to the invigilator.

They are also required to affix their thumb impression in the designated space on the attendance sheet.

Candidates should carefully check that the test booklet contains the exact number of pages as mentioned on the cover page.

An official signal will be given at the start of the exam, at the halfway mark, and shortly before the end, after which candidates must stop marking their responses.

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Items Not Allowed Inside the Exam Centre

Candidates are strictly advised not to carry prohibited items, as no storage facilities will be provided. Possession of such items may lead to denial of entry.

Items not allowed include: