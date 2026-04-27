NEET UG Admit Card Download Issues? NTA Shares Quick Fixes For Students

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued advisory tips for students who are unable to download their NEET UG 2026 admit cards. The agency released the hall tickets on April 26, following which some candidates reported difficulties due to server-related issues.

In its latest update, NTA acknowledged the importance of the NEET UG admit card and the stress faced by students trying to access it. The agency clarified that these are "temporary technical issues" caused by heavy traffic on the website. A total of 22.79 lakh students have registered for the exam, and over 11 lakh have already downloaded their admit cards.

Quick Tips Shared by NTA for Students Unable to Download Admit Cards:

Clear browser cache and cookies

Try downloading in Incognito/Private mode

Use a different browser (Chrome or Firefox recommended)

Retry after some time using a stable internet connection

Students who continue to face issues are advised to contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or write to the agency with their application number.

Dear Students,



We understand how important your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card is and the stress involved in downloading it.

Many of you are facing temporary technical issues — this is common during high traffic.



Quick tips that usually solve the problem:



Clear your browser cache… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 27, 2026

Admit Card Details

The admit card will include key details such as centre code, exam centre name and address, candidate's name, reporting time, exam timing, and other important instructions.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly check their admit cards and inform the exam authorities in case of any discrepancies.

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper will carry a total of 720 marks across three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

The NEET UG exam will be conducted for a total of 720 marks across three subjects - Physics (45 questions), Chemistry (45 questions), and Biology (Botany and Zoology) (90 questions). Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.