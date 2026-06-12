NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Candidates To Get More Time And Extra Rough-Work Pages

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today announced student-friendly measures for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled to be held on June 21, stating that they are aimed at improving candidates' examination experience while maintaining fairness and security.

According to the agency, the examination window has been extended to 195 minutes. The test will now be conducted from 2pm to 5:15pm, with the additional time covering mandatory examination-related formalities, including attendance verification and other invigilation procedures.

NTA said the revised schedule has been introduced to ensure that candidates are able to make full use of the intended examination time without administrative processes affecting the time available to attempt the paper.

The agency has also increased the space available for rough work in the question paper booklet. Candidates will now receive four rough-work pages instead of the earlier two, providing additional space for calculations, diagrams, and other workings during the examination.

Another change relates to the placement of rough-work pages in the question booklet. Earlier, the pages were provided only at the end of the booklet. Based on feedback received from candidates, including left-handed examinees who found the arrangement less convenient, NTA has revised the layout.

Under the new format, two rough-work pages will be placed immediately after the instruction page at the beginning of the booklet, while two pages will continue to be provided at the end. The revised arrangement will be available in both English and regional language versions of the question paper.

The NTA said the changes have been introduced following feedback received from candidates over the years and are intended to make the examination process more comfortable and candidate-friendly. The agency advised candidates to carefully read the instructions provided in the admit card and information bulletin and cooperate with examination staff to ensure the smooth conduct of the test.