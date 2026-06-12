Did Selena Gomez Slam Taylor Swift In Now-Deleted Post About Knicks And Spurs Game?

Singer-actor Selena Gomez appeared to shade best friend Taylor Swift in a now-deleted post after the New York Knicks won the fourth game of the NBA finals against the San Antonio Spurs.



The game saw several celebrities, including Swift, Kylie Jenner, Larry David, Mariska Hargitay, Sydney Sweeney, Adam Sandler, Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, in attendance.



Gomez, who has long been a Spurs fan, dropped a post praising her team and congratulating the Knicks for their win. However, it was her follow-up comment about “sudden fans” that caught attention, as per Marca.



“Mad respect for the game!! Congrats to the peeps that represent! Whaat a comeback,' the 33-year-old wrote, adding, “So funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol”. The post was later deleted.



The comment appeared to be aimed at Taylor Swift, with some fans feeling that the singer was being overly critical about her friend. Neither Swift nor Gomez commented on the matter.



Another comment by Gomez was also taken by fans as a criticism of Swift, Just Jared reported.



The controversy started when MTV's Instagram handle shared two pictures of Swift and Mariska Hargitay at the Knicks game. The first image shows the actor looking exhausted as she leans against the Bad Blood crooner. The second photo shows the two of them jumping together and cheering.



Gomez wrote “lol” in the comments section, and a screenshot of her remark made it look like it was in response to the second photo.



The Only Murders in the Building star dropped a clarification on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Woke up and was sent so many texts. I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page.”



“Second, I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life. But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also .. It's a basketball game,” she added.



Selena Gomez To Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding?



Taylor Swift will reportedly tie the knot with fiancé and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on July 3. Selena Gomez, who has been friends with the singer for a long time, will be attending the event with husband Benny Blanco, as per Page Six.

Other celebrities expected to attend Swift's wedding include Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, the Haim sisters and Gigi Hadid.