NEET UG 2026: Exam Body Warns Candidates Against Prohibited Items

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) candidates on X, listing the prohibited items to the examination centre. In the social media post, the exam conducting body warns candidates against the use of prohibited items, stating that any candidate found carrying the banned goods will be booked under unfair means.

The NEET UG 2026 will be held on May 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be conducted in 552 cities across the country, and 14 cities abroad. The NEET UG admit card 2026 will be issued soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must follow all exam day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

List of Prohibited Items

The official notification of the NEET UG exam states that the candidates will undergo extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre. According to the official document, applicants must not carry the following items under any circumstances:

Any textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry box, pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen, scanner, etc.

Any communication device like mobile phone, bluetooth, earphones, microphone, pager, health band, etc.

Items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc.

Any watch or wristwatch, bracelet, camera, etc.

Any ornaments or metallic items.

Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means.

In cases of unavoidable circumstances or medical emergencies, candidates must take the approval of NTA before the admit cards are issued.

Exam Day Guidelines

In a post on X, NTA has advised NEET UG 2026 candidates to carefully follow all exam day guidelines.

Stay alert and follow all exam guidelines carefully.

Do not carry prohibited items to the examination centre under any circumstances.

Ensure a smooth and fair experience by following the rules.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ExamGuidelines pic.twitter.com/BIVgRCpqD9 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 23, 2026

Applicants must also avoid wearing heavy clothes and jewellery to the examination centre. It is mandatory to carry the NEET UG hall ticket and a government identity proof to the exam centre. Without the admit card, no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall.