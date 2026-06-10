Yogi Adityanath's 'Love And Land Jihad" Warning Evokes Sharp Akhilesh Yadav Retort

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's warning over the controversial issues of so-called "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad" has evoked a sharp response from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. While the chief minister warned the citizens to remain "vigilant" over what he called the "attempts to change the demography", Yadav took a swipe at Yogi Adityanath saying he "doesn't understand love".

Raising the issues of "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad", the chief minister said that India is not a "dharamshala" for those who have no faith and loyalty towards the nation. "Those who betrayed Ram found no place on earth," he said at the closing ceremony of the nine-day Ramkatha Mahotsav in Lucknow.

Yogi: India Not A Dharamshala

Referring to the mythological incidents, the chief minister pointed out that Lord Ram had acted against forces that sought to destroy centres of learning and research. "Demons like Tadaka made attempts to destroy centres of knowledge. Lord Ram made every effort to counter them," he said. To bolster his point, Yogi Adityanath referred to "concerns" raised by "a high court over Love Jihad issue in 2009 and 2011".

"It is part of a conspiracy to change religious demography. The Uttar Pradesh government enacted a law against unlawful religious conversion in 2020. Greater public awareness is still needed. We must remain alert," he warned.

"Negative forces emerge in every era, but the society must unite and remain prepared," the chief minister stated, adding: "Land Jihad activities must be confronted. India could not become a refuge for those who lacked commitment to the nation."

Warning against those who try to "divide" the society, the chief minister said, "some will try to divide the society in the name of caste, some in the name of region and others in the name of language. We must understand the essence of Ram Katha and remain united."

Akhilesh: Yogi Doesn't Know Love

Reacting sharply to chief minister's statements, Akhilesh Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath doesn't know love. 'He seems to have no affection for love, only for land," the former chief minister snapped back.

Referring to the chief minister's remarks on so-called "Land Jihad", Yadav said: "Just check the records in Gorakhpur to see in whose name the highest number of property registrations have been made."

Asserting that Sanatan Dharma "showed us the path of love, brotherhood and represents the path of truth", the SP chief said that the head of the UP government "does not follow the path of truth."

The Right-wing Bogeys

Love Jihad and Land Jihad are bogeys often raised by the right-wing groups to target Muslims alleging forced conversion on pretext of marriage and alleged land grab by "illegal' immigrants.

The term "love jihad" is not defined under any official Indian legislation or recognized by central agencies. The Home Ministry in 2020 had informed the Lok Sabha that there was nothing defined as "love jihad" under current laws in the country.

In the Indian legal system, "love jihad" has been translated into statutory frameworks through anti-conversion laws enacted by several states. These laws do not use the term itself; instead, they criminalize religious conversions executed through "force, fraud, coercion, allurement, or for the sole purpose of marriage"

