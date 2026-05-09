NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window To Open Soon: Know How To Raise Objection

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to open the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) answer key challenge window soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The exam conducting body published the provisional answer key PDF on May 6, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 exam was conducted on May 3 across different centres in India and abroad.

The NTA gives an opportunity to the NEET candidates to challenge the provisional answer key in case of any discrepancy found. With the display of the NEET UG 2026 answer key, the testing agency will soon accept challenges against the published answer key. Candidates will be informed about the objection window dates through an official notice.

NEET UG aspirants will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged. Applicants must raise objections within the specified period as indicated in the public notice.

Challenges made by the candidates during this time will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found correct, the answer key will be revised and the same will be applied in the response sheets of all the candidates accordingly.

The National Testing Agency has stated that the key finalised after the challenges will be treated as final, and the NEET UG 2026 final answer key will be displayed on the NTA website before the declaration of the NEET UG result.

It is important to note that the NEET UG 2026 result will be calculated based on the final answer key. The NEET undergraduate examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates this year.