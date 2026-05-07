NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Opening Soon: Check Answer Key Link Here

NTA NEET 2026 Objection Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) conducted on May 3, 2026, can now access the provisional answer keys for all paper series online. Along with the NEET UG Answer Key release, NTA has clarified that the objection window is not open yet. The agency will first upload scanned OMR answer sheets and later announce the schedule for challenging the provisional answers. Candidates can meanwhile use the answer key to calculate their probable scores before the declaration of NEET UG 2026 results.

NEET UG 2026 provisional answer keys have been released.



Details regarding OMR upload and challenge process will be shared separately.



Please refer only to the official website for authentic updates and information.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEET2026 #OfficialUpdate pic.twitter.com/dPeZxMnKph — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 6, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Objection Window Details

According to the official notice released by NTA on May 6, 2026, candidates will be allowed to challenge the NEET UG provisional answer key 2026 only after the scanned OMR answer sheets are uploaded on the website. The detailed schedule regarding the OMR sheet upload and challenge process will be notified separately.

Steps to Check NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key:

Go to the NTA official website at neet.nta.nic.in

In the latest news section click on the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key link

The answer key PDF for all question paper sets will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Compare the answers with your recorded responses to estimate scores

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the objection facility, final answer key, and NEET UG 2026 result announcement.