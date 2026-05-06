NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Out: Objection Window Open For Candidates

NEET UG Provisional Answer Key 2026 Out: The provisional answer key for NEET UG 2026 has been released, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of medical aspirants across the country. The exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency, is the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, and other allied programmes in India.

NEET UG 2026 aspirants — the Provisional Answer Keys are OUT ✅



🔗 https://t.co/a8BvsDQElp



Before you panic about challenging answers — you CAN'T raise objections yet. NTA will first upload your scanned OMR sheets, then open the challenge window. Dates coming soon.



For now:… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 6, 2026

With the answer key now available, students can check their responses and get a rough idea of their scores even before the final result is announced. Along with the answer key, the agency has also released the recorded responses and question papers, allowing candidates to cross-check every detail carefully. The final answer key will be prepared after considering all objections, and the result will be declared based on it.

Steps to Download NEET Provisional Answer Key 2026

Follow these steps to download the NEET Provisional Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official NEET website

Click on the link "NEET Provisional Answer Key 2026"

Log in using your application number and password/date of birth

The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF for future reference

Candidates who are not satisfied with any of the answers in the provisional key have the option to raise objections. To do this, they need to log in to the official website, select the question they wish to challenge, and submit supporting documents along with a prescribed fee within the given deadline. Subject experts will review these challenges, and if found valid, the answer key will be revised.