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NEET UG 2026: Unsatisfied With Answers? Know The Objection Process

All objections will be reviewed by experts, and valid challenges will update the final answer key for result preparation.

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NEET UG 2026: Unsatisfied With Answers? Know The Objection Process
Candidates Can Soon Challenge NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Online
  • NTA has released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2026 for all question sets
  • Candidates can download the answer key from the official NEET portal now
  • OMR sheets will be uploaded soon, followed by the opening of the objection window
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2026 for all sets of question papers. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam can now check and download the answer key from the official NEET portal.

Along with the answer key, the agency is expected to soon upload scanned copies of candidates' OMR answer sheets. Once the OMR sheets are released, the objection window will be opened, allowing candidates to raise challenges against any answer or question they find incorrect.

Objection Window to Open Soon

Candidates will be able to submit their objections online through the official website. The NTA will soon announce the complete schedule, including the last date to raise challenges.

All objections submitted within the given time frame will be reviewed by subject experts. If any objection is found valid, the corrections will be made in the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the final NEET UG 2026 result.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key: How to Check

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the answer key:

  • Visit the official NEET NTA website
  • Click on the "NEET UG 2026 Answer Key" link
  • Open the PDF for your question paper set
  • Download and save it for future use
  • NEET UG 2026: Steps to Raise Objections

Once the objection window is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Log in to the official portal using credentials
  • Click on "Challenge Answer Key"
  • Select the question(s) they want to challenge
  • Upload supporting documents or proof
  • Pay the fee of Rs 200 per question
  • Submit the objection form online

Important Note for Candidates

Students are advised to carefully compare their responses with the provisional answer key before submitting any objections. They should also keep checking the official website regularly for updates regarding the release of OMR sheets and the objection submission schedule.

The release of the provisional answer key is an important step in the NEET UG evaluation process, giving candidates a chance to ensure transparency and fairness before the final results are declared.

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