NEET UG 2025: Registration For Medical Entrance Exam Begins, Check Details

NEET UG 2025 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025. Aspiring medical students can now register for the entrance exam, which is a gateway to undergraduate medical programmes across India.

Candidates can submit their applications on the official website until March 7, 2025, at 11.50pm.

"The NEET (UG)-2025 scores and merit list will also apply for admissions to BDS and BVSC & AH courses as followed in the past in accordance with the rules governed by respective regulatory bodies. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy," the official notice states.

Aspiring candidates for the Military Nursing Service (MNS) BS. Nursing programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must qualify for NEET (UG) 2025 for admission. The NEET (UG) score will be used for shortlisting candidates for the four-year BSc Nursing course.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Schedule & Key Details

Exam Date: May 4, 2025

Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Timing: 2pm - 5pm

Mode: Offline (Pen & Paper)

Languages: Conducted in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2025: Important Dates

Application Window: February 7 - March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)

Last Date for Fee Payment: March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)

Application Correction Window: March 9 - March 11, 2025

City Intimation Release: By April 26, 2025

Admit Card Download: By May 1, 2025

Result Declaration (Tentative): By June 14, 2025

NEET UG 2025: Exam Fee Structure For Test Centres in India

General: Rs 1,700

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 1,000

NEET UG 2025: Application Fee For Test Centres Outside India

All Categories: Rs 9,500

(Processing charges & GST applicable)

NEET UG 2025: Important Instructions

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Upload a recent passport-size photograph, address proof, and scanned signature

Only one application per candidate is allowed.

Candidates must provide their own or their parents'/guardians' email ID and mobile number, as all updates will be sent via email or SMS.

For further details, candidates should refer to the information bulletin available on the official website.

For queries, contact NTA helpdesk at +91-11-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.