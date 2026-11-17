NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate seat allotment result today, November 17, 2026. Applicants who participated in the second round of counselling will be able to check their result from the official website, mcc.nic.in once released.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in NEET PG 2026 counselling round 2 must download their allotment letter and report to their respective institutes between November 18 to 24, 2026 to complete the process.

Applicants who are satisfied after the seat allotment result can accept their seat and complete the admission process within the stipulated timeframe, while those seeking upgradation may choose the relevant option for participation in subsequent counselling rounds.

NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Check

Those who participated in the second round of counselling can check the steps below to check the result once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the NEET PG counselling section.

Step 3: Under this click on the "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result" link

Step 4: Once clicked a new login window will appear.

Step 5: Enter the required login details and click the submit button.

Step 6: The NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future use.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Mentioned below is the list of documents that the candidates will have to carry with them when reporting to their allotted colleges.

NEET PG 2026 scorecard

NEET PG 2026 admit card

MBBS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

Valid identity proof

Round 2 seat allotment letter

Candidates must note they will have to carry a physical copy of the following documents.