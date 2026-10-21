NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Closes Today, Check Seat Allotment Dates

NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration and fee payment process for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling 2026 today, October 21. Eligible candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can complete their applications through the official website. The choice-filling process is also underway, allowing candidates to select their preferred colleges and courses. As per the counselling schedule, the seat allotment process will take place on October 22 and 23, while the Round 1 result is scheduled to be announced on October 24. Candidates should complete the required formalities within the prescribed deadlines.

Click here: NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

According to the MCC schedule, candidates must complete registration and fee payment by October 21, 2026, up to 3 PM. The choice-filling window will remain open until October 22, while the choice-locking facility will be available from 4 PM on October 21 to 10 AM on October 22.

Registration and fee payment: October 12 to October 21, 2026

October 12 to October 21, 2026 Choice filling: October 13 to October 22, 2026

October 13 to October 22, 2026 Choice locking: October 21 to October 22, 2026

October 21 to October 22, 2026 Seat allotment processing: October 22 to October 23, 2026

October 22 to October 23, 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result: October 24, 2026

October 24, 2026 Reporting and joining: October 26 to November 2, 2026

October 26 to November 2, 2026 Verification of joined candidates' data: November 3, 2026

Candidates are advised to review their college and course preferences carefully before locking their choices.

NEET PG 2026: How To Complete Choice Filling And Locking?

Candidates who have registered for Round 1 can complete their choice-filling and locking process by following these steps:

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Open the PG Medical Counselling section.

Log in using the required NEET PG credentials.

Select the choice-filling option and enter preferred colleges and courses.

Arrange the preferences in the desired order and review them carefully.

Save the choices and complete the locking process within the prescribed deadline.

Download or print a copy of the submitted preferences for future reference.

After the choice-filling window closes, MCC will process seat allotments based on candidates' preferences, merit, applicable reservation rules and seat availability. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective institutes between October 26 and November 2 to complete admission formalities and document verification.