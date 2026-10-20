NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Releases Revised Stray Round Allotment List

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised provisional seat allotment list for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can check their allotment status in the PDF available on the official MCC website.

The list includes details such as NEET rank, allotted college, course, quota, candidate category and allotment status. It covers seats in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses.

Several medical colleges feature in the revised list, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Patna, King George's Medical University in Lucknow, Grant Medical College in Mumbai and Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh.

Other institutions include the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital in Delhi, JIPMER Karaikal, the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research in Kolkata, Patna Medical College and the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Candidates should check the revised PDF carefully to confirm their allotted college, course, quota and category.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: How To Check The Revised Allotment List

Candidates can follow these steps to check the revised provisional list:

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee .

. Open the NEET UG counselling section.

Look for the link to the revised provisional stray round seat allotment list.

Click on the link to open the PDF.

Search for your NEET rank or other relevant details.

Check the allotted college, course, quota, category and allotment status.

Candidates should also read the instructions issued by MCC and complete the required admission formalities within the given deadline.

Direct link to check the result

NEET UG 2026 Stray Round: Important Instructions

MCC has issued specific instructions for candidates whose category or quota has changed for the same college and course in the revised allotment.

Such candidates must get their relieving letter generated online and join the seat allotted to them under the revised category or quota. They must also obtain a new admission letter generated online for the revised allotment.