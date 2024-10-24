Maharashtra NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Released

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has released the schedule for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG Counselling 2024 in the state. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling round of CET can check the official website for detailed information.



Candidates have the option to report for admissions under CAP Round 3 by today, October 24, 2024.



The seat matrix for Stray Vacancy Round 1 will be available on October 25, 2024. Interested candidates will be able to fill their preferences for seats from October 25 to October 27, 2024. The list of selected candidates for this round will be available on October 28, 2024. The choice filling process for the stray vacancy round will be available on October 25, 2024.



Steps to fill the preference:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG website.

Step 2: Log in using your credentials

Step 3: Click on the stray vacancy choice filling section.

Step 4: Select and save your seat preferences.

Step 5: Submit the form.



The admission round is open for students who qualified the NEET UG 2024 exam and completed the registration process but were not given a seat until round three.

Important documents required

-NEET 2024 admit card

-NEET 2024 scorecard

-Copy of the NEET application form or confirmation page

-Nationality certificate

-Domicile certificate

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 passing certificate

-Aadhaar card

-Medical fitness certificate

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

