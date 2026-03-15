NEET MDS 2026 Exam: Registration Begins, Check Application Link, Important Dates

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. Aspirants aiming to secure admission to postgraduate MDS courses can apply for the test through the official website - natboard.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 30, 2026 (11:55 pm).

The application fee for candidates belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC), General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories is Rs 3,500, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are required to pay Rs 2,500.

How To Apply For The NEET MDS Test?

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in and navigate to the NEET-MDS section under the "Examinations" tab.

Then click on the "Application Link" under the 2026 session.

Click on "To Register" and enter your personal and other required details.

Submit the application form to complete the registration process for the examination.

Application Link

Documents Required For Application Process

Candidates will be required to submit the following documents:

Valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Voter ID)

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Dental Registration Certificate (issued by State Dental Council or Dental Council of India)

Internship Completion Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

BDS Degree Certificate (provisional or permanent)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Important Dates

The NEET MDS examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 2, 2026.

The application submission deadline is March 30. After this period, candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application form from April 4 to April 6, 2026.

A final correction window will also be opened for candidates to upload the correct photograph, signature, and thumb impression from April 21 to April 22, 2026.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for complete details regarding the test.