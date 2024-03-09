NEET MDS: Registration Window Re-opens For Master Of Dental Surgery Entrance Exam, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for the NEET MDS 2024 exam. As per the revised schedule, candidates who are completing their internship during April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 and are fulfilling all other criteria as mentioned in the information bulletin of NEET-MDS 2024 can apply for the exam till March 11, 2024.

The NEET-MDS 2024 has been scheduled for March 18, 2024. Admit cards for NEET-MDS 2024 will be issued on March 15, 2024. The result will be announced on April 18 2024.

An official notification by NBEMS read, "An online window for submission of applications for NEET-MDS 2024 will be opened for candidates from March 9, 2024 to March 11, 2024 (till 11:55PM). Online Registration Window can be accessed at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in "

Candidates will also have the option to choose their preferred state for taking the examination. "NBEMS shall allocate them the test city within the state chosen or in a nearby state as per availability only," the board added.

NBEMS will not provide any edit window to the candidates who will submit their applications during the aforesaid online registration window. Candidates are therefore advised to exercise caution while filling in their applications in order to avoid any errors as there will be no opportunity later to edit/modify/change any information submitted.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking single entrance examination that is conducted for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.