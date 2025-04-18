NEET MDS 2025 Exam On April 19, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 on April 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam are required to follow certain rules and regulations in the exam hall. NEET MDS will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer based exam.

Candidates reporting late or beyond the prescribed time will not be allowed to appear in the exam. They are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter' of test venue as per time indicated in their admit cards. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes before the test.

Any delay in arrival to the test centre entry point (Reporting Counter) will lead to denial of entry even if the candidate might have arrived to the premises of venue.

Candidates must familiarise themselves with the test centre and reporting counter locations at least one day before the exam day and ensure that they report for the exam as per scheduled time only.

Only the candidates who have been issued admit card will be allowed entry inside the exam centre premises. Friends or relatives accompanying the candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre premises under any circumstances.

Candidates will have to go identity checks upon arrival at the test centre to ensure that there are no unauthorised candidates appearing for the exam.

Applicants must bring the following documents to the test centre:

Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit card.

Any one of the below mentioned Government issued original photo IDs

PAN Card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card (With Photograph)

Candidates without original hard copy valid ID proof will not be allowed to enter the examination premises. Photocopies of Government issued ID proofs will not be accepted. Identity proof shown in DigiLocker will also not be acceptable as candidates will not be allowed to carry electronic devices inside the exam centre.

Case of unfair means will be registered against the candidates producing false/forged documents/ID Proofs.

Candidates will not be allowed to take the following items beyond security check point in examination premises: