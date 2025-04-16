NEET MDS 2025: Check Marking Scheme And Exam Day Guidelines

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 on April 19, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam should download the admit cards from the official website of NEET MDS. The exam will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer based exam.

The NEET MDS test will comprise of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having four response options/ distractors in English language. Applicants will be required to select the correct or most appropriate response out of the four response options provided in each question. For every correct answer, candidates will be awarded four marks each. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer. There is no negative marking for unattempted question.

During the exam, candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review which means that candidate has been given an option to go through these questions again before the exam time ends. Such questions which are marked for review will be evaluated as per the marking scheme.

As per the official information bulletin by NBEMS, the syllabus for the NEET MDS exam will be that of BDS standard and would cover all the subjects/ syllabus taught during the BDS course.

The exam is conducted as a single window entry for admission to MDS courses across the country. The results for the exam will be announced by May 19, 2025.

